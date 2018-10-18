FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2018

REFILE-MOVES-JP Morgan Asset Management names new Asia Pacific chief

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling errors in text)

HONG KONG, Oct 18 (Reuters) - JP Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM), the asset management arm of JP Morgan Chase & Co , has appointed Dan Watkins as Asia Pacific chief executive, the company said on Thursday.

Watkins, a JPMAM veteran who was most recently its global head of client services and deputy chief executive for Europe, will begin work later this year.

He will replace Michael Falcon, who is leaving the firm to pursue other opportunities, the statement said. (Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

