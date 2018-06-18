FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 18, 2018 / 10:48 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

MOVES-J.P. Morgan Asset Management appoints O'Rahilly global co-head of solutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - The asset management arm of JPMorgan Chase and Co on Monday said it had appointed Rob O’Rahilly as global co-head of asset management solutions.

O’Rahilly, who has been with JPMorgan Chase for over 20 years and most recently was chief investment officer for EMEA and Asia, will oversee business development and solutions design at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

He will replace Jed Laskowitz, who has transitioned to the role of chief executive, intelligent digital solutions. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti)

