FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lawsuit says JPMorgan keeps canceled debt on credit reports
Sections
Featured
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
U.S.
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 10, 2017 / 8:51 PM / 10 days ago

Lawsuit says JPMorgan keeps canceled debt on credit reports

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

JPMorgan Chase Bank has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of failing to update thousands of California consumers’ credit records to show that their debt had been erased in bankruptcy.

Filed on Monday in Manhattan federal court, the lawsuit said listing the debt as still due keeps consumers’ credit scores low, raises their interest rates and can make it difficult for them to get loans or jobs. Some consumers pay off the debt just to clear their credit reports, the lawsuit said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xwiVfn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.