AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 7, 2017 / 10:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

Lawsuit alleges JPMorgan aided fraud by New York City's Bar Works

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Victims of an alleged fraud by the defunct New York City co-working space company Bar Works have sued JPMorgan Chase & Co, accusing it of facilitating the scheme by processing suspicious transactions through the company’s business accounts at the bank.

Filed on Monday in Manhattan federal court by 27 Chinese investors in Bar Works, the lawsuit said JPMorgan missed red flags that should have alerted it that Bar Works was not a legitimate business but was stealing millions of dollars and funneling it to money-laundering havens.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AljtSl

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
