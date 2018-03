March 20 (Reuters) - JPMorgan & Chase Co has appointed Mellody Hobson, the president of a Chicago-based investment firm, to its board of directors, the Wall Street bank said here on Tuesday.

Crandall Bowles will retire from the board and will not stand for re-election.

Hobson also serves on the boards of Starbucks and Estee Lauder Companies. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)