Lawsuit says JPMorgan recorded cell phone calls without consent

JPMorgan Chase Bank has been hit with a proposed class action in federal court accusing it of violating a state law by recording phone calls made to consumers' cell phones without their consent.

Filed on Monday in Riverside, California, the lawsuit said the bank has a practice of recording all of its outbound calls but does not tell consumers the calls are being recorded, infringing on their privacy rights.

