MOVES-JPMorgan names Cardinali as senior country officer for Italy

July 5 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase and Co appointed Francesco Cardinali as the senior country officer for Italy, the bank said in a memo to its staff.

Cardinali will replace Guido Nola, who will be leaving the company, according to the memo.

The Wall Street bank also named Vittorio Grilli, currently chairman of corporate & investment bank business for EMEA, as chairman for Italy.

A bank spokeswoman confirmed the appointments on Thursday.

Cardinali began his career at JPMorgan in 1996 as an investment banking analyst with the bank’s Italian Financial Institutions Group and was most recently co-head of the ECM EMEA Equity Solutions team.