MOVES-JPMorgan hires Citigroup veteran to lead digital commercial payments

Dec 21 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Monday it had hired Citigroup Inc veteran Lisa Davis to oversee various digital products businesses, the U.S. bank’s latest appointment to bolster its commercial payments business.

Prior to joining JPMorgan Davis spent 22 years at Citigroup where she headed the bank’s start up incubator within its institutional clients group.

Davis will take over from Sairam Rangachari as head of channels as he moves to a new role within the bank, an internal memo signed by Hubert JP Jolly, global head of wholesale payments, said.

Jolly joined JPMorgan in April after leading Bank of America Corp’s global commercial banking, global transaction services and channels.

JPMorgan also said in April it was hiring the head of cryptocurrency trading platform Bakkt, Mike Blandina, as its new head of wholesale payments technology.