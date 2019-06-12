MOVES-JPMorgan hires Goldman's Czornik to run M&A in Germany -memo

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - JPMorgan has hired Patrik Czornik from Goldman Sachs to head its M&A business in Germany, the bank said in a memo sent to staff on Wednesday, as it seeks to expand its client franchise in Europe’s largest economy.

Czornik spent almost 12 years at JPMorgan before moving to Goldman Sachs last year.

He will return to the Wall Street bank in September as a managing director in charge of German M&A and will report to Christian Kames, who heads investment banking in Germany.

Since starting his banking career at JPMorgan, Czornik has specialised in advising clients in the technology, media and telecom (TMT) sector in Frankfurt and London.

He has worked with the likes of Nokia, Deutsche Telekom, United Internet and Telefonica Deutschland on a variety of acquisition and capital markets transactions.

A spokeswoman at JPMorgan confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia; Editing by Susan Fenton)