January 29, 2018 / 9:27 PM / in 5 hours

JPMorgan promotes Pinto and Smith to co-presidents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co has promoted Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith to be co-presidents and co-chief operating officers, the company said on Monday.

Pinto, 55, is already chief executive of JPMorgan’s corporate and investment Bank, and Smith, 59, is chief executive of consumer and community banking.

Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon, 61, said in the statement that he and the board of directors have agreed that he will stay in his current role “for approximately five more years.” (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)

