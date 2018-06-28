MOVES-JP Morgan picks Heilmaier, Iozzolino as co-heads of corporate finance Germany

FRANKFURT, June 28 (Reuters) - JP Morgan has picked two managers to lead its business with mergers and acquisitions and capital markets in Germany, as the U.S. bank seeks to expand its footprint in Europe’s largest economy.

Tobias Heilmaier and Michele Iozzolino will fill the newly created role as co-heads of corporate finance coverage, Germany, reporting to the country’s head of investment banking, Christian Kames, JP Morgan said in a note to staff seen by Reuters.

Heilmaier is joining JP Morgan from Goldman Sachs, where he had acted as head of Chemicals, EMEA. Iozzolino has been with JP Morgan since 2005 and has been Frankfurt-based since 2011.

A JP Morgan spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze Editing by Maria Sheahan)