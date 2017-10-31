Lawsuit over JPMorgan juror debit cards left alive for now

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has rebuffed for now JPMorgan Chase & Co’s motion to dismiss a proposed class action accusing it of forcing jurors for the city’s courts to accept fee-laden debit cards for pay.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said he needs more information before deciding whether JPMorgan is entitled to so-called derivative sovereign immunity by acting as a private contractor for the federal government and the District of Columbia courts.

