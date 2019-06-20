3rd Circuit rules for JPMorgan in mortgage insurance kickback lawsuit

A federal appeals court has declined to revive a proposed class action by homeowners alleging that JPMorgan Chase Bank violated a federal law by taking kickbacks from mortgage insurers for referring business to them, ruling that the lawsuit is untimely.

In a decision on Wednesday, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the lawsuit was subject to a one-year statute of limitations in the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA), which had passed when named plaintiffs Christopher Blake and James Orkis filed their lawsuit in 2013.

