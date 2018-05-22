FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 9:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

JPMorgan directors win end to mortgage oversight lawsuit

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

JPMorgan Chase & Co directors, including Chief Executive Jamie Dimon, have won the dismissal of a shareholder lawsuit claiming that they concealed problems in the bank’s mortgage business that ultimately resulted in $17.5 billion of settlements with investors and regulators.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge John Keenan in Manhattan said New York law precluded the plaintiffs from pursuing their state law claims.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2s45aiJ

