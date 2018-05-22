JPMorgan directors win end to mortgage oversight lawsuit

JPMorgan Chase & Co directors, including Chief Executive Jamie Dimon, have won the dismissal of a shareholder lawsuit claiming that they concealed problems in the bank’s mortgage business that ultimately resulted in $17.5 billion of settlements with investors and regulators.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge John Keenan in Manhattan said New York law precluded the plaintiffs from pursuing their state law claims.

