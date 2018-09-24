FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
September 24, 2018 / 9:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

Lawsuit claims JPMorgan views pregnancy as 'career suicide'

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

JPMorgan Chase & Co has been sued by a female vice president who accused the largest U.S. bank of paying women in her department less than men and slashing her bonus after she committed what one manager called “career suicide” by taking maternity leave.

Emma McGowan, represented by Cara Greene of Outten & Golden, which specializes in employment litigation, filed her complaint on Friday in Manhattan federal court.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zqDcST

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.