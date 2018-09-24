Lawsuit claims JPMorgan views pregnancy as 'career suicide'

JPMorgan Chase & Co has been sued by a female vice president who accused the largest U.S. bank of paying women in her department less than men and slashing her bonus after she committed what one manager called “career suicide” by taking maternity leave.

Emma McGowan, represented by Cara Greene of Outten & Golden, which specializes in employment litigation, filed her complaint on Friday in Manhattan federal court.

