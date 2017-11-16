FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JPMorgan sued over interest on prepaid mortgage loans
Sections
Featured
How Mt. Gox’s customers could lose again
Special Report
Future of Money
How Mt. Gox’s customers could lose again
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Breakingviews
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Lessons from Zimbabwe’s coup
Commentary
Lessons from Zimbabwe’s coup
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 16, 2017 / 10:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

JPMorgan sued over interest on prepaid mortgage loans

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

JPMorgan Chase Bank has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of charging interest to homeowners who paid off their mortgages early without properly disclosing the charges, the latest of several banks sued over the practice.

Filed on Wednesday in San Francisco federal court, the lawsuit said JPMorgan collected interest for the full month that a mortgage was paid off and did not explain that the interest could be avoided if borrowers paid on the first of the month.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2A57vAd

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.