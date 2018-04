April 30 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co named Janis Bowdler as president of JPMorgan Chase Foundation.

Bowdler, who joined JPMorgan in 2013, will lead the philanthropic investment strategy of the foundation, JPMorgan said on Monday.

Bowdler will report to Karen Persichilli Keogh, head of global philanthropy. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru)