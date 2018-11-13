MOVES-JPMorgan's co-head of metals to leave around end of the year

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Sid Tipples, joint head of JPMorgan’s metals business, will leave the bank around the end of the year, four sources familiar with the matter said.

JPMorgan’s metals operation is one of the world’s largest with global activity in both industrial and precious metals. Tipples is based in London and runs it together with Mike Nowak, who works in New York.

Tipples joined the bank in 2010 from RBS Sempra commodities business, which JPMorgan bought. He runs vaulting, clearing and financing side of the metals business, while Novak looks after trading.

Tipples is also on the board of the London Bullion Market Association and the user committee of the London Metal Exchange.

JPMorgan and Tipples declined to comment. (Reporting by Peter Hobson; editing by David Evans)