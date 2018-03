March 9 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Friday that former Bank of America Merrill Lynch executive Paul Wheeler had joined its oil and gas investment banking team.

Wheeler, to be based in London, will lead the team’s upstream business in EMEA.

Wheeler was co-head of EMEA energy investment banking at BofA Merrill and had previously held senior roles in the oil and gas and integrated energy investment banking teams in Jefferies and ABN AMRO. (Reporting by Mrinalini krothapalli)