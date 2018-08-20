MOVES-JPMorgan appoints head of middle market banking for California

Aug 20 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Monday it hired Tony Sciarrino to lead the middle market banking and specialized industries business of its commercial banking operations in California.

In the newly created role, Sciarrino will head a team of bankers in the state, which has more than a dozen JPMorgan commercial banking offices that offer treasury services, asset management, credit and investment banking services.

Sciarrino, who joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, was most recently the global client acquisition executive across the United States and Canada at the bank. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti)