MOVES-JPMorgan appoints joint senior country officers for MENA

DUBAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co has appointed Khaled Hobballah and Karim Tannir as joint senior country officers for the Middle East and North Africa, it said on Wednesday.

The pair will be responsible for building and managing the bank’s regional presence across all lines of business, it said in a statement.

The duo will continue to be based in Dubai and report to Sjoerd Leenart, regional head for Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, it added. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Saeed Azhar)