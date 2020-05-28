MOVES-JPMorgan reshuffles South Asia leadership

HONG KONG, May 28 (Reuters) - JP Morgan has named Leo Puri chairman of its South and Southeast Asian operations after Kalpana Morparia announced her retirement, according to a statement.

Puri will take on the role in the first quarter of 2021 and Morparia will remain with the bank until then to help with the transition “as we and our clients adapt to the new economic and work environment”, the statement said on Thursday.

As part of the executive changes, Murli Maiya, an investment banker who has been with JPMorgan for 26 years, will become the chief executive for South and Southeast Asia.

Maiya was most recently the co-head of investment banking for the Asia Pacific region and will report to that region’s chief executive, Filippo Gori.

The statement said Madhav Kalyan will become JPMorgan’s senior country officer for India in the first quarter of 2021 and will have oversight of the Sri Lanka and Bangladesh offices.

Kalyan will remain the chief executive of JP Morgan Chase Bank in India. (Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Himani Sarkar)