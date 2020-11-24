U.S. regulator fines JPMorgan Chase $250mln for failings in fiduciary business

WASHINGTON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) on Tuesday fined JPMorgan Chase Bank $250 million for the bank’s failure to “maintain adequate internal controls and internal audit” over its fiduciary business.

The OCC found the bank’s risk management practices were deficient and it lacked sufficient controls to avoid conflicts of interest, the regulator said, adding the bank has since remediated the problem. (Reporting by Michelle Price)