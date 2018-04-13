JPMorgan profit jumps 35 percent

April 13 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, reported a 35 percent surge in quarterly profit on Friday, helped by higher interest rates for loans and lower taxes.

The bank's net income rose to $8.71 billion, or $2.37 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $6.45 billion, or $1.65 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2HyYbp9)

Analysts had estimated earnings of $2.28 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru and David Henry in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)