FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 13, 2018 / 10:56 AM / in an hour

JPMorgan profit jumps 35 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, reported a 35 percent surge in quarterly profit on Friday, helped by higher interest rates for loans and lower taxes.

The bank's net income rose to $8.71 billion, or $2.37 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $6.45 billion, or $1.65 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2HyYbp9)

Analysts had estimated earnings of $2.28 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru and David Henry in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.