JPMorgan profit rises 5.4 pct on higher interest income

April 12 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a 5.4 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, boosted by higher interest income and gains in the bank’s advisory and debt underwriting business.

The largest U.S. bank by assets said net income rose to $9.18 billion, or $2.65 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $8.71 billion, or $2.37 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had estimated earnings of $2.35 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.

Wells Fargo, the No.4 U.S. bank by assets, is expected to report quarterly results later in the day. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)