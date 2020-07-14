Bonds News
July 14, 2020 / 10:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

JPMorgan profit sinks as loan loss provisions surge

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a more than 50% drop in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, as the coronavirus pandemic weighed on its lending business and forced the largest U.S. bank to build reserves against a wave of potential defaults.

The bank’s net income fell to $4.7 billion, or $1.38 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with $9.65 billion, or $2.82 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected $1.04 per share, according to Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear whether those estimates were comparable to the reported numbers. (Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore and Elizabeth Dilts-Marshall in New York Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

