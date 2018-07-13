FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2018 / 10:56 AM / in 44 minutes

JPMorgan reports 18.3 percent rise in profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co reported an 18.3 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, helped by tax gains, a rise in interest rates and higher trading revenue.

The largest U.S. bank by assets said net income rose to $8.32 billion, or $2.29 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $7.03 billion, or $1.82 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $2.22 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the reported numbers were comparable with estimates.

Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co, the third- and fourth-largest banks by assets, are also set to report results on Friday. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru and David Henry in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

