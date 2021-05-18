JPMorgan shareholders vote to back board members, executive compensation

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - A majority of JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders voted to approve bank executives’ compensation packages and to elect all of the board members at the annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday.

Nearly half of all shares were cast in favor of two shareholder proposals: one that would reduce the ownership threshold required for investors to act by written consent and another requiring that the chairman of the board be an independent member. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)