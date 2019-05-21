JPMorgan shareholders approve bank's executive pay with protest

CHICAGO, May 21 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday that only 71.64 percent of shareholders voted to approve its executive compensation packages, marking a rare instance of criticism over the bank’s top leaders pay.

The bank also said that all of its directors were elected, and that a shareholder proposal that the bank report annually on its global gender pay gap was voted down, according to preliminary tallies.

The votes were taken at the bank’s annual shareholder meeting at its offices in Chicago. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts and Matt Scuffham)