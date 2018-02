Feb 22 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co’s website experienced a technical glitch for nearly three hours on Wednesday evening, with clients seeing a different customer’s account after signing in, a spokeswoman for the Wall Street bank said on Thursday.

The company resolved the problem soon after learning about it, the spokeswoman, Patricia Wexler said via email. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)