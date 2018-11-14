Westlaw News
November 14, 2018 / 9:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

Government seeks end to whistleblower lawsuit against JPMorgan

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

The U.S. government has asked a federal judge in Washington D.C. to dismiss a whistleblower’s lawsuit accusing JPMorgan of failing to comply with requirements of a federal mortgage relief program, saying the whistleblower’s claims lack merit.

In a court filing on Tuesday, lawyers for the U.S. Department of Justice said litigation of the claims would require “unnecessary expenditures of scarce government resources” and it is not in the United States’ interest to have the case proceed.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OHs34N

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.