Government seeks end to whistleblower lawsuit against JPMorgan

The U.S. government has asked a federal judge in Washington D.C. to dismiss a whistleblower’s lawsuit accusing JPMorgan of failing to comply with requirements of a federal mortgage relief program, saying the whistleblower’s claims lack merit.

In a court filing on Tuesday, lawyers for the U.S. Department of Justice said litigation of the claims would require “unnecessary expenditures of scarce government resources” and it is not in the United States’ interest to have the case proceed.

