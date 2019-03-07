Judge grants DOJ bid to end whistleblower lawsuit against JPMorgan

A federal judge in Washington D.C. has granted a motion by the U.S. Department of Justice to dismiss a whistleblower’s lawsuit accusing JPMorgan of failing to comply with requirements of a federal mortgage relief program.

U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer on Wednesday brushed aside Florida whistleblower Laurence Schneider’s arguments that his lawsuit was worth pursuing, saying the government has the “unfettered right” to dismiss such lawsuits brought under the U.S. False Claims Act (FCA) on its behalf.

