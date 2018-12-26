Judge to hear whistleblower's arguments on JPMorgan mortgage lawsuit

A federal judge in Washington, D.C. will hear arguments in January on whether to dismiss a whistleblower’s lawsuit accusing JPMorgan Chase of claiming payments under a federal mortgage relief program without meeting the program’s requirements.

Whistleblower Laurence Schneider, a real estate investor from Boca Raton, Florida is fighting a bid by the U.S. Department of Justice to have his lawsuit dismissed, arguing that the government could reap hundreds of millions of dollars if the case proceeds.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Q7jDEA