March 6, 2018 / 11:00 PM / in 16 hours

Citing jury swayed by passion, judge orders new trial in JPMorgan whistleblower case

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Manhattan has ordered a new trial in a former JPMorgan Chase & Co worker’s whistleblower lawsuit, saying the “excessiveness” of the jury’s $1.1 million award against the bank shows it was motivated by passion, prejudice or both.

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote said the jury’s decision last November to award $563,000 in backpay to former wealth manager Jennifer Sharkey and an equal amount for emotional distress was “vastly out of proportion” to anything supported by evidence.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2D4ZVmd

