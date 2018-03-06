Citing jury swayed by passion, judge orders new trial in JPMorgan whistleblower case

A federal judge in Manhattan has ordered a new trial in a former JPMorgan Chase & Co worker’s whistleblower lawsuit, saying the “excessiveness” of the jury’s $1.1 million award against the bank shows it was motivated by passion, prejudice or both.

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote said the jury’s decision last November to award $563,000 in backpay to former wealth manager Jennifer Sharkey and an equal amount for emotional distress was “vastly out of proportion” to anything supported by evidence.

