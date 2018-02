A federal judge in San Diego has dismissed a lawsuit by a former JPMorgan Securities broker who alleged he was fired after blowing the whistle on securities law violations.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Janis Sammartino said former broker Bradley Sayre’s lawsuit was barred because he could have included his claims in a related arbitration complaint he filed earlier against the bank.

