JPMorgan Chase escapes claims by account holders victimized in elder fraud

A federal judge on Wednesday said JPMorgan Chase & Co is not liable to an elderly woman and her adult daughter who were scammed out of more than $192,000 that had been transferred from their joint account.

U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan said the bank owed no duty of care to Yvonne Abhyankar and her daughter Kashi Behrstock, and did not act negligently in allowing Abhyankar to make the transfers despite knowing she had been victimized in a similar scam less than a year earlier.

