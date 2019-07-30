South African bourse CEO to retire after eight years at the helm

JOHANNESBURG, July 30 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Johannesburg stock exchange JSE Ltd, Nicky Newton-King, will retire at the end of September after eight years at the helm of Africa’s biggest securities exchange, the bourse said on Tuesday.

“During 2018 Nicky indicated to the board a desire to step down, both for reasons of good governance and after such a long career at the JSE,” Chairman Nonkululeko Nyembezi said in a statement.

She made her decision “so that the next stage of the JSE’s journey could be led by someone new,” Nyembezi said.

The board has appointed Commonwealth Bank of Australia executive Leila Fourie as group CEO with effect from October 1, the firm said. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Jan Harvey)