Poland plans to fire CEO of miner JSW this week - source

WARSAW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Poland’s energy ministry plans to fire the chief executive of state-controlled miner JSW at a supervisory board on Thursday following disagreements over strategy, a company source told Reuters on Monday.

Newspapers Rzeczpospolita and Dziennik Gazeta Prawna earlier reported that JSW might dismiss CEO Daniel Ozon this week, sending shares in the European Union’s biggest coking coal producer down as much as 8 percent.

The energy ministry was not immediately available to comment. A JSW spokeswoman declined to comment.

The papers said energy minister Krzysztof Tchórzewski had pressed Ozon to take over construction company Polimex from other state-run companies, including gas firm PGNiG and utilities PGE, Enea and Energa , which helped rescue Polimex from collapse last year.

“I was pressed many times to finance with JSW money investments which are completely unrelated with JSW operations. As the CEO, I am to take care of the company, its development and shareholders,” Rzeczpospolita quoted Ozon as saying.

Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said the minister had also wanted JSW to help finance the construction of a coal-fueled power plant in Ostroleka, northeast Poland, built by Energa and Enea.

Last week, Reuters reported JSW was considering a purchase of Australia’s Prairie Mining.

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) has made sweeping changes to the management of state-run companies since coming to power.

Ozon was appointed JSW's CEO in November.