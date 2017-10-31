FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-JSW Steel second quarter profit up 27 percent
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico's path to restore power shifts after Whitefish exit
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico's path to restore power shifts after Whitefish exit
Lax safety protections found in labs handling Ebola and anthrax
Exclusive
Health
Lax safety protections found in labs handling Ebola and anthrax
Beijing poised for fresh South China Sea assertiveness
China
Beijing poised for fresh South China Sea assertiveness
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 31, 2017 / 10:51 AM / in 15 minutes

UPDATE 1-JSW Steel second quarter profit up 27 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 profit up 27 percent yr-on-yr

* Q2 total revenue from operations rose 17 percent (Adds details)

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Indian steel producer JSW Steel Ltd reported a 27 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher steel sales.

Favourable international markets during early part of the quarter and an increased domestic demand helped the company to post its highest ever consolidated quarterly saleable steel sales, the steel-maker said. bit.ly/2xFqXik

Total revenue from operations for the quarter jumped about 17 percent to 168.18 billion rupees, with total saleable steel sales rising 2 percent to 3.96 million tonnes, it said.

Net profit for the second quarter ending on Sept. 30 rose to 8.39 billion rupees ($129.6 million) from 6.59 billion a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected net profit of 10.76 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Shares of the Mumbai-based company ended 2.05 percent lower ahead of the results on the NSE index that lost 0.27 percent.

$1 = 64.7375 Indian rupees Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.