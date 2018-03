March 26 (Reuters) - JSW Steel Ltd said on Monday it would invest up to $500 million to expand its operations in Texas as part of a Memorandum of Cooperation between its U.S. unit and the Texas Governor’s office.

As part of the memorandum, the governor has also approved a grant worth $3.4 million from the Texas Enterprise Fund to JSW Steel (USA) Inc, the steelmaker said in a statement here. (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)