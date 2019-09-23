Judge bars breakaway diocese from using Episcopal name, trademarked symbols

A former diocese that broke with the Episcopal Church in 2012 over the national organization’s acceptance of gay clergy and same-sex marriage must stop calling itself the “Diocese of South Carolina” and using the trademarked Episcopal shield and diocesan seal, a federal judge in Charleston ruled on Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel issued the injunction after ruling for the national church and its reconstituted diocese on claims of trademark infringement, trademark dilution and false advertising under the Lanham Act and state law, rejecting the breakaway group’s claims that it is the true successor to the diocese founded in 1785.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2m6ad2D