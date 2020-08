Can judges do more to promote diversity in the legal industry? At least with class action law firms, they can, U.S. District Judge James Donato said in an exclusive interview.

Donato, in San Francisco, last month garnered headlines when he declined initially to name lawyers from Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer and Cotchett Pitre & McCarthy as lead counsel to pursue a proposed class action over outages on Robinhood’s trading platform.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2YbAVam