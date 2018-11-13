Judge issues fracking moratorium off California coast

A federal judge in Los Angeles has barred the U.S. government from granting permits for hydraulic fracturing off the coast of California pending further review of its potential effects on endangered species and the state’s own coastal priorities.

U.S. District Judge Philip Gutierrez on Friday agreed with the California Coastal Commission and several environmental groups, led by the Environmental Defense Center and the Center for Biological Diversity, who argued that no fracking should be allowed until the review processes are complete.

