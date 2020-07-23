Judge nixes Keller Williams' bid to dismiss TCPA suit over realtors' calls

A North Carolina federal judge has denied Keller Williams Realty Inc’s attempt to dismiss a proposed class action alleging the company directed its realtors to make unwanted solicitation phone calls in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

Senior U.S. District Judge N. Carlton Tilley, Jr. in Greensboro on Wednesday rejected the real estate giant’s argument that plaintiff Brian Hayhurst failed to state a claim, finding that at least for now he had sufficiently pleaded claims as to vicarious liability for the calls.

