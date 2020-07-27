Judge remands Illinois biometric claim against Kronos to state court

A federal judge has decided against keeping part of a proposed privacy class action against Kronos Incorporated in federal court, ruling on that the plaintiffs lack standing and remanding the claim to state court.

In a Friday ruling, the judge weighed whether the plaintiffs have standing to bring their claim under a section of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act requiring companies that possess biometric data to publicize and comply with a written policy setting forth a retention schedule and guidelines for destroying the data.

