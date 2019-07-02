Westlaw News
July 2, 2019 / 12:43 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Judge should have derailed Minneapolis light-rail lawsuit years ago – 8th Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A community group’s challenge to the environmental-review process for a 14.5-mile extension of Minneapolis’ light rail system was filed prematurely and should have been dismissed four years ago, a federal appeals court said on Monday.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to consider the merits of a 2018 ruling against the Lakes and Parks Alliance, which had sued the Minnesota’s Metropolitan Council to block the plan in 2014 – two years before the council’s final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) was approved by federal authorities.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2XjwH1X

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below