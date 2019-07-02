Judge should have derailed Minneapolis light-rail lawsuit years ago – 8th Circuit

A community group’s challenge to the environmental-review process for a 14.5-mile extension of Minneapolis’ light rail system was filed prematurely and should have been dismissed four years ago, a federal appeals court said on Monday.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to consider the merits of a 2018 ruling against the Lakes and Parks Alliance, which had sued the Minnesota’s Metropolitan Council to block the plan in 2014 – two years before the council’s final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) was approved by federal authorities.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2XjwH1X