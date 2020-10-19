Prosecutors charge New Jersey man for threatening to kill federal judge

At a time when judges say they don’t feel safe at home or in the courtroom, federal prosecutors on Monday announced they have arrested and charged a New Jersey man who allegedly threatened to kill the judge overseeing his case.

Although the indictment against William Kaetz, 56, doesn’t name the judge he threatened, court records indicate Kaetz had a pending civil case before U.S. District Judge Claire Cecchi in New Jersey.

