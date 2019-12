Two more of President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees were confirmed to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this week, bringing the number of Trump-appointed judges on the San Francisco-based court to 10.

The Republican-led U.S. Senate confirmed Patrick Bumatay, by a 53-40 vote on Dec. 10, and Lawrence VanDyke, by a 51-44 vote on Dec. 11. Both join the 9th Circuit from the U.S. Department of Justice.

