Judges report safety fears in court, at home after New Jersey attack

Most judges don’t feel enough is being done to keep them and their families safe, according to a survey conducted in the wake of a deadly assault at the home of a federal judge this summer.

The National Judicial College polled 572 judges this month, weeks after a disgruntled attorney killed the son of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas and shot her husband at their New Jersey home in July. Nearly 85% said security for their families is inadequate. Most were concerned that their home address and other personal information is too easily accessible through public records. Others said law enforcement should be more aware of where they live.

