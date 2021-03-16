Judiciary presses Congress for more judgeships, with bullseye on California

Amid bipartisan concerns that the federal courts have become overburdened, the federal judiciary’s policymaking arm on Tuesday recommended the creation of 79 new federal judgeships, including 30 district court judgeships in California alone and two new seats on the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

The proposal by the Judicial Conference of the United States also includes a dozen new district court judgeships in Texas, 11 in Florida and five in New Jersey. On top of 77 brand new district judgeships, the group recommended converting temporary judgeships into permanent roles in nine districts.

